28 May 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Gambia: Gamtel Crowned Gambia League Champions

Gamtel were crowned champions of the Gambia Football Federation 2017/18 Division One after a 2-1 victory away to Brikama United on the final day of season (22 May 2018).

The Telco side who had a five-point lead at top of log clinched their second title in three years after closest challengers Real de Banjul lost 1-0 to Gambia Ports Authority with two matches left.

Runners-up Real de Banjul were the only team to beat Gamtel with a convincing 2-0 win after the champions went unbeaten for the first twenty matches of the 12-team league.

Under new coach Sulayman Kuyateh who spent the previous seasons with Brikama United, Gamtel accumulated 47 points from 22 matches made up of 13 wins, eight draws and one loss.

Real de Banjul, 12-time champions finished second five points behind Gamtel whilst Brikama United placed third with last season's winners, Gambia Armed Forces in fourth.

Former champions Steve Biko will join Bombada FC in Division Two next season after being relegated. They will be replaced by Wallidan, Samger, BK Milan and PSV Wellingara as next season will feature 14 teams in first tier of Gambian football.

Winning the title comes with a 300,000 Gambia Dalasi (6,362 USD) prize-money and a place in next season's CAF Champions League.

