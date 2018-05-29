Uganda: Final Day Joy for Vipers

Vipers claimed their third Uganda Premier League title after a comfortable 4-1 win over Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) at St. Mary's Stadium Kitende Wakiso on the last day last Friday (25 May 2018).

The Venoms came from a goal down to beat ten-man UPDF to cruise to their first league triumph since 2015.

UPDF, who had to win for survival scored first in the 17th minute through Janjali Suleiman silencing the crowd at St Mary's Stadium who were eager for the title after a howler from goalkeeper Ismail Watenga who failed to handle a long ball from Joseph Othieno.

The army team were reduced to ten men three minutes before the break after midfielder Julius Kisambira was sent off for a bad foul on Duncan Seninde.

The lifeline for the Venoms came through defender Yayo Lutimba who unleashed a thunderbolt in the 44th minute to draw level.

After the break, Erisa Sekisambu converted from a penalty to give the Venoms a 2-1 lead sending the home fans wild in the 65th minute. Dan Muzeeyi Serunkuma added the third goal in 82nd minute to take his tally to seventeen (17) goals finishing as league top scorer with substitute Pius Wanji icing the cake with the fourth strike in added minutes.

With KCCA failing to beat Police at Namboole, Vipers were crowned champions after amassing 65 points, four more than rivals KCCA.

The champions walked away with cheque 60 million Uganda Shillings (16,000 USD), second place KCCA took 20 million as SC Villa who emerged third walked away with 9.6 million.

Three clubs were relegated from the top flight namely Masavu FC, Proline FC and UPDF.

Next season (2018/2019) will see new three entrants, Paidah Black Angels, Nyamityobora FC, and Ndejje University.