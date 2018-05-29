28 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: CCM Top Organ Elects 6 Central Committee Members

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — A meeting of the CCM National Executive Committee (NEC) on Monday, May 28, 2018, elected six Central Committee (CC) members.

A State House statement says the voting of the six CC members was based on their gender. It also took into consideration on whether they came from Mainland or Zanzibar.

"Eighteen names, nine from each part on the Union, were submitted to the meeting to vote three people from Mainland and three others from the Isles to fill the six vacancies," reads part of the statement.

According to the statement, before electing the six members, the meeting, chaired by the CCM national chairman, President John Magufuli, endorsed appointments of two NEC members: former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda and ex-East African Legislative Assembly member Makongoro Nyerere.

They were appointed by the party's national chairman.

According to the CCM constitution, NEC meets after the CC seating. This time the CC is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, after its quorum is completed.

Read the original article on Citizen.

