Liberia: Students Attending Classes Under Leaky Roof in Bong County

Students of the Dorothy Cooper Elementary and Junior High School, a government run institution in Gbarnga, Bong County, are attending classes under unbearable conditions key amongst which is a leaky roof.

The government school which was built more than four decades ago has had no records of any repair work since violent storm damaged the roof early this year.

The teachers are finding it extremely difficult to teach, especially during this wet season.

"The school has a very huge enrollment of over 1,500 students and for them to learn under such circumstances is not healthy for our modern society," one of the teachers told the Daily Observer on condition of anonymity.

The school's roof has been damaged for many months now, and no one from the county leadership or the Ministry of Education (MoE) has bothered to repair it, the teachers added.

The teachers further said that the situation has put the students' safety at risk, "and so the building must be repaired to protect it from eventual collapse."

Students are constrained to attend classes under the leaky roof because there is no money to repair the school.

Meanwhile, some of the students, who have no option but to sit under the leaking roofs are reportedly developing flu.

"Authorities at the MoE are yet to take the necessary measures to arrest the situation or to clear the accumulated water atop the school," some disenchanted students told the Daily Observer.

A teacher in the school who described the situation as worrisome, said it could hinder quality learning since the MoE has up to date shown no concern.

Ironically, MoE authorities had earlier spoken of the need to fence the school, provide furniture, computers, textbooks, library, toilet facility and supply potable water.

In a related development, the John Flomo Bakalu Elementary and Junior High School in Gbarnga was also damaged by recent violent storm that took away the entire roof.

According to the Principal, David Bokay, the county Electoral District #3 Representative, Josiah Marvin Cole provided 25 bundles of roofing zinc plus L$50,000, "but that is not enough to repair the school."

"When former Representative George Mulbah renovated that building in 2015, as the result of similar situation, he made available 55 bundles of zinc to renovate the entire building, but 25 bundles was not sufficient to complete the roofing," Mr. Bokay said.

At the same time, parents and students have called on the county leadership as well as the MoE to arrest the situation before the peak of the rainy season.

Education authorities who were reached by this newspaper in the county expressed regret about the situation, but said plans are under way to renovate the schools. They did not say when the repair work will commence.

In March of this year, violent storms damaged several buildings in Gbarnga, including residences and school buildings, among them the Dorothy Cooper and the John Flomo Bakalu Junior High Schools being the worst hit.

Authors

Marcus N. Malayea