28 May 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Africa: Woman Gives Birth to Miracle Baby At Sea

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ahmed Zayed

Tripoli — A WOMAN saved at sea en-route to Europe has given birth to a baby boy aboard a rescue ship.

Doctors Without Borders, the international medical humanitarian organisation, has helped deliver the baby, aptly named as Miracle.

He was born at sea on Saturday afternoon, two days after the mother was among 69 migrants rescued from an island by an Italian navy vessel.

"The labour pain started early in the morning, but within just a few hours of active labour the baby was born. Both the mother and baby are doing very well," said midwife Amoin Soulemane.

Soulemane delivered the baby.

Aoife Ni Mhurchu, a nurse with Doctors Without Borders, said the situation in Libya is extremely dangerous for refugees and migrants, with very little access to medical care.

"If she (the mother) had gone into labour just 48 hours beforehand, she would have given birth hiding on a beach in Libya, without any medical assistance," Mhurchu said.

The mother reportedly spent a year in Libya where she was held captive, beaten, given little food, and extorted for money for release.

With the addition of baby Miracle, a total of 70 people on board the rescue ship disembark in the port of Catania in Italy on Sunday morning.

Migrants from Africa are increasingly using Libya as a gateway to Europe via the Mediterranean Sea.

Africa

'I Was So Shaken By What I Did' - Malian 'Spiderman' Who Saved Child in Paris

A Malian migrant who came to France illegally is being dubbed "Spider-Man" and hailed as a hero after scaling a Paris… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.