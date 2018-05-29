Africa: Woman Gives Birth to Miracle Baby At Sea

Tripoli — A WOMAN saved at sea en-route to Europe has given birth to a baby boy aboard a rescue ship.

Doctors Without Borders, the international medical humanitarian organisation, has helped deliver the baby, aptly named as Miracle.

He was born at sea on Saturday afternoon, two days after the mother was among 69 migrants rescued from an island by an Italian navy vessel.

"The labour pain started early in the morning, but within just a few hours of active labour the baby was born. Both the mother and baby are doing very well," said midwife Amoin Soulemane.

Soulemane delivered the baby.

Aoife Ni Mhurchu, a nurse with Doctors Without Borders, said the situation in Libya is extremely dangerous for refugees and migrants, with very little access to medical care.

"If she (the mother) had gone into labour just 48 hours beforehand, she would have given birth hiding on a beach in Libya, without any medical assistance," Mhurchu said.

The mother reportedly spent a year in Libya where she was held captive, beaten, given little food, and extorted for money for release.

With the addition of baby Miracle, a total of 70 people on board the rescue ship disembark in the port of Catania in Italy on Sunday morning.

Migrants from Africa are increasingly using Libya as a gateway to Europe via the Mediterranean Sea.