Ghana: Ecommerce Grocery Supermarket Launch

A newly grocery online supermarket has been official open in Accra, to serve the busy working class Ghanaian.

Homeshoppa Ghana, continues to expand its presence in the country with the inauguration of its newest online supermarket outlet, in Accra.

Speaking at the recent media launch in Accra was the Chief Executive Officer of Homeshoppa Claire Staal, she explained that, with the emergence of the Homeshoppa brand, all classes of Ghanaians and expatriates in Ghana can live like King and Queens because the hustle of shopping for groceries in Accra is over.

She further explained that Homeshoppa Ghana, would leave a lasting legacy by positioning itself to become the leading online grocery supermarket brand in the country.

She added that "many online portals have attempted offering solutions to shoppers in Ghana, majority of them are no more. There will be no need to say, watch out for Homeshoppa Ghana because you will find it everywhere you go, we are here to stay".

At the sidelines after the launch with the Country Manager of Homeshoppa Ghana, Mishael Akpabio, emphasized that the real motivation behind this venture is to conveniently bring fresh, healthy and quality groceries at affordable prices to everyone in the country.

She continued that after the Launch Homeshoppa Ghana, will give the first two weeks free delivery services at a trial. She said this online supermarket would save shoppers in Accra the trouble of going through traffic to various market to shop.

Homeshoppa would be announcing some of its Corporate Social Responsibility support to the Ghanaian public soon.

She said the products being sold at Homeshoppa Supermarket were cheaper and there were so many different varieties to choose from

Ecommerce business in Ghana

The unveiling of Homeshoppa comes at time when many people in Ghana are quickly embracing the ecommerce concept.

In December 2017, Global internet giants, internet worldstats, revealed that over 10 million people use in the internet in Ghana. This figure represents about 34.39% of the population living in Ghana.

According to the 2017 Mobile Data figures by the National Communications Authority, the total subscriptions of mobile data in Ghana was 22,865,821 with a penetration rate of 79.94%.

More and more people are easing up to the use of the internet and the online market space and enjoying the benefits while at it.

What Homeshoppa offers

This online grocery supermarket offers a very good selection of the leading brands of packaged goods, frozen goods, groceries, fruits, local grains, and a very-wide range of wines.

A customer who was at the launch has this to say "There was evidence the supermarket business in Accra was expanding and becoming competitive in the country, He, therefore, urged Homeshoppa to endeavour to go the extra mile to discover the needs of their clienteles' and to strive to satisfy them; stating that Homeshoppa must make an impact that mattered.