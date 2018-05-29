Eritrea: More Messages of Congratulations

Asmara — The leaders of Cote d'Ivoire, the Netherlands, Greece and Sri Lanka sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 27th Independence Day anniversary.

In their respective messages, President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d'Ivoire, King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos of Greece and President Maithripala Sirisena of Sri Lanka wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki as well as peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

The leaders also expressed their countries readiness to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation with Eritrea.