28 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: More Messages of Congratulations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The leaders of Cote d'Ivoire, the Netherlands, Greece and Sri Lanka sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 27th Independence Day anniversary.

In their respective messages, President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d'Ivoire, King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos of Greece and President Maithripala Sirisena of Sri Lanka wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki as well as peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

The leaders also expressed their countries readiness to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation with Eritrea.

Eritrea

Eritrean Nationals Celebrate Independence Day

Eritrean nationals residing in Tubingen, Germany, celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.