28 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrean Nationals Abroad Celebrate Independence Day

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Germany and the US have celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary under the theme "Vision through Toil" featuring various activities portraying their attachment with their homeland.

At the celebration held in Kampala, Uganda, in which a number of nationals as well as friends of Eritrea took part, "Mereb" cultural troupe and Ugandan musical group staged music and artistic performance.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Mohammed Suleiman, Eritrean Ambassador to the Republic of Uganda, said that the Eritrean Independence was the result of relentless struggle and heavy sacrifice and that is the responsibility of every citizen for preserving it.

Mr. Okbamicael Yimesgen, Chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee in Uganda, pointed out that the Independence Day celebrations attest to the love of country and unity of the Eritrean people and expressed appreciation to those that contributed to the success of the event.

Likewise, Eritrean nationals residing in Nairobi celebrated the Independence Day anniversary with enthusiasm.

Mr. Beyene Russom, Eritrean Ambassador to Kenya, stated that the Independence Day celebration is a reminder for renewing pledge to the martyrs trust and called for strengthening participation in the implementation of the national development drives.

The nationals in Rwanda also celebrated Independence Day anniversary featuring varied activities portraying the true image of their country.

In the same vein, Eritrean nationals in Cologne, Germany celebrated Independence Day anniversary with various cultural and artistic programs.

The chairman of the Eritrean community in Cologne, Mr. Hadish Goitom said that the Eritrean people have paid heavy human and material sacrifice for independence and for safeguarding the national sovereignty and called for transferring the noble societal values to the young generation.

The Eritrean community members in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, also celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary featuring various programs.

