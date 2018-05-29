Kenya: Five-Storey Building Collapses in Ruaka, One Person Injured

Photo: Daily Nation

A building that collapsed building in Kiambu town.

A five-storey building under construction collapsed in Ruaka, Kiambu County, on Monday night.

According to a statement by Kenya Red Cross on Twitter, one person who was trapped in the rubble was saved and rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi, for treatment.

"The person was rescued and rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital. Response team on the ground," said Kenya Red Cross.

The incident occurred near Ndenderu, off Limuru Road, some minutes to midnight.

Reports indicate that there was blackout after the incident.

In November last year, the government ordered an inspection of buildings in Kiambu County after concern over their structural soundness.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, there were signs some buildings in Ruiru and Ruaka areas were not safe.

The inspection was conducted on buildings under construction and those already occupied.