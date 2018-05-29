29 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Five-Storey Building Collapses in Ruaka, One Person Injured

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
A building that collapsed building in Kiambu town.

A five-storey building under construction collapsed in Ruaka, Kiambu County, on Monday night.

According to a statement by Kenya Red Cross on Twitter, one person who was trapped in the rubble was saved and rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi, for treatment.

"The person was rescued and rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital. Response team on the ground," said Kenya Red Cross.

The incident occurred near Ndenderu, off Limuru Road, some minutes to midnight.

Reports indicate that there was blackout after the incident.

In November last year, the government ordered an inspection of buildings in Kiambu County after concern over their structural soundness.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, there were signs some buildings in Ruiru and Ruaka areas were not safe.

The inspection was conducted on buildings under construction and those already occupied.

Kenya

The Sacred Cows in National Youth Service Scandal

The omission of high profile public officials, bank managers, a cabinet secretary and directors of some companies that… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.