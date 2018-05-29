Liberia: President Weah Donates to Muslims

Monrovia, Liberia: President George Manneh Weah has made a compassionate donation to Liberian Muslims in support of the Holy Month of Ramadan; a time Muslims commit themselves to fasting and praying.

The donation includes two thousands bags of rice, one hundred cartoons of fish and $2,000.00 (Two Thousands United States Dollars).

Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf made the donation Monday, May 28, 2018 at the Gurley Street Mosque on behalf of the President.

Speaking during the ceremony, Minister Sirleaf described the donation as the government's way of identifying with the Muslim Community during the time of fast and prayer for the peace, stability and the wellbeing of the nation and its people.

He said the President was mindful of the trust and confidence reposed in him by the Muslims of Liberia and saw it prudent to identify with them in the time of need, especially when they are interceding for the nation.

"This donation from the office of the President and will be distributed to all Muslims in the 15 political sub-divisions of Liberia. The distribution will start with various Mosques in Monrovia and will continue to all parts of Liberia," Minister Sirleaf said.

Making remarks on behalf of the Muslim Community, Grand Mufti Sheik Abu Bakar M.D. Sumaworo thanked President Weah for the gesture, which he said is a timely intervention at the time Muslims are fasting and praying for the nation and its people.

According to him, the President's gesture did not come as a surprise because "it is not the first time he is making such donation to Muslims in Liberia."

Sheik Sumaworo said the donation portends a new dynamism and development in the country for the Islamic Community in Liberia.

He used the time to commend President Weah for giving some Muslims brothers and sisters opportunity to serve in key positions in government, to contribute to the Pro-poor Agenda.

Sheik Sumaworo also appealed to the Liberian leader to sponsor about 10 Muslims to the Hajj from his pocket outside of the national budget, and stressed that such move will further strengthen and cement the good relationship already existing between him and the Muslim Community of Liberia.