Mauritius: International Conference Adopts Mauritius Declaration On Digitalisation and Sustainable Tourism

press release

Mauritius hosted an international Conference focusing on the challenges and opportunities of digitalisation for the global tourism industry last week at Le Meridien Hotel in Pointe aux Piments.

The Conference brought together high-level policy makers including Ministers of Tourism, CEOs of Tourism Boards, Tourism professionals, private operators, Industry Associations, trade unions, academics and experts. It offered a platform for the participants to reflect on the challenges and opportunities of digitalisation for the tourism industry and share the best practices driving the global tourism industry.

The Conference adopted the Mauritius Declaration on Digitalisation and Sustainable Tourism. The recommendations include the creation of a Working Group on Digital Platforms; the promotion and diversification of sustainable tourism as well as the formulation of national regulatory and policy frameworks that require the tourism industry to protect the privacy of visitors.

The Declaration also provides for compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union, the reskilling of workforce for the tourism industry and rigorous application of 'Green ICT' techniques to ensure minimal environmental impacts.

Moreover, it makes recommendations for the optimal use of geoinformatics technologies for the conservation and promotion of cultural heritage and the establishment of an Indian Ocean Agency on "Climate change and protection and conservation of the biodiversity".