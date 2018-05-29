28 May 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Revenue From Fruit Exports Up 65.76 Percent -Ministry of Agriculture

Tunis/Tunisia — Fruit exports jumped 65.76% in value from January 1 to May 23, 2018, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries announced on Monday.

The quantities of fruit exported increased by 76.43% to 5014.2 tonnes for a value of 19.528 million dinars (MD), against 11,781 million dinars during the past season.

During this season, Tunisia exported 6,636 MD of peaches, 2,667.8 MD of melons and 2,875.4 MD of apricots.

The Ministry of Agriculture explained this increase by the strategy adopted to promote exports to the Libyan market, our traditional market which has declined significantly in recent years. As a result, the quantities of fruit exported to Libya increased by 131.7% in quantity and 317.3% in value.

Similarly, our fruit exports to the Italian market have recorded a considerable increase of 275.5% in quantities and 300% in value.

