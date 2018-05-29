Tunisia: World Cup 2018 - Warmup - Portugal Vs Tunisia - Line-Up of Carthage Eagles

Tunis/Tunisia — Line-up of Tunisia's national soccer team who will play Portugal's at a friendly Monday evening in Braga:
Moez Hassan (GK), Hamdi Nagguez, Yoann Benalouane,Yassine Meriah, Oussama Haddadi, Elyes Skhiri, Ferjani Sassi, Seifeddine Khaoui, Anice Badri, Naim Sliti, Saber Khelifa.
Both teams are warming up for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The match will kickoff at 7:45 p.m (Tunisian time). It will be officiated by Italian Lucas Banti assisted by his compatriots Philippe Melli and Alexandro Castanzo.