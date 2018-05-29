Gambia/Morocco: Barrow to Lead Gambia's Olympic Team in Morocco Friendly

Musa Barrow, one of Africa's newest talents, will be the man to lead Gambia's attack in a test game against Morocco tomorrow.

Gambia's Olympic Dream team are preparing for the qualifiers and look to use the exhibition game with Atlas Lions to fine-tune.

All roads will be leading to the stadium with the match scheduled for immediately after fast-breaking (Iftar) at 9pm.

Barrow and Metz FC's Ablie Jallow are the biggest profiles in the current Dream team Scorpions set up including some stars plying their trade in as far as Israel and Senegal.

Gaira Joof in Israel and Omar Jobe of Generation Foot of Senegal have all been invited by gaffer Omar Sise who has maintained a good chunk of his previous U-20 team.

The team drew 1-1 with a Real de Banjul side that had Bubacarr Steve-Trawally in the mix who's refueling with the Chinese Super League to resume in July.