28 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia/Morocco: Barrow to Lead Gambia's Olympic Team in Morocco Friendly

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Musa Barrow, one of Africa's newest talents, will be the man to lead Gambia's attack in a test game against Morocco tomorrow.

Gambia's Olympic Dream team are preparing for the qualifiers and look to use the exhibition game with Atlas Lions to fine-tune.

All roads will be leading to the stadium with the match scheduled for immediately after fast-breaking (Iftar) at 9pm.

Barrow and Metz FC's Ablie Jallow are the biggest profiles in the current Dream team Scorpions set up including some stars plying their trade in as far as Israel and Senegal.

Gaira Joof in Israel and Omar Jobe of Generation Foot of Senegal have all been invited by gaffer Omar Sise who has maintained a good chunk of his previous U-20 team.

The team drew 1-1 with a Real de Banjul side that had Bubacarr Steve-Trawally in the mix who's refueling with the Chinese Super League to resume in July.

Gambia

Helping to Bring Perpetrators to Justice at Home

Activists and victims of some of the worst crimes committed in West Africa sat down together in Banjul, Gambia recently… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.