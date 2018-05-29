28 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: 'Development Does Not Go Along Party Affiliation,' Said Sonko

By Louise Jobe

The newly elected chairperson of Brikama Area Council Sherriffo Sonko and twenty eight Councillors were inaugurated on Wednesday 16th May 2018 at Brikama Area Council grounds. Councilor Ismaila Jallow of Soba Ward is the Vice Chairperson.

The newly elected chairperson for the Brikama Area Council Sherriffo Sonko said that "development does not go along party affiliation. Ours is the dawn of a new era and the needs and aspirations of the people and communities" will be addressed. He said that that now that election is gone, all hands should be on deck to work together as one people and one family to build their committees and improve the lives and livelihoods of the people.

He also called on the people for their collaboration in the development of West Coast Region and put aside all their political differences or ethnic sentiments and work together to serve the Gambian people.

He promised to fulfill his duties and live up to expectation. Chairperson Sonko expressed that they have to endeavoured to take the new Gambia towards greater peace, progress and prosperity. Chairperson Sonko on behalf of Councillors seized the opportunity to thank the electorate who reposed their confidence in them by electing them into office.

We also expressed his delight in the peaceful and conducive atmosphere in which the election was conducted.

