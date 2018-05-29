29 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Elgar's ODI Return for the Proteas 'Possible'

Proteas coach Ottis Gibson hinted that the side could call-up Test opener Dean Elgar for the one-day squad and possibly the Cricket World Cup next year.

Gibson spoke to reporters on Monday to give some insight to the Proteas plans for the showcase event in England and Wales in 2019.

Elgar, who has only played six ODIs for the Proteas thus far, has impressed this summer for Surrey.

Elgar has made seven appearances on his second stint at the club with three coming in the County Championship and four in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

So far, the Proteas opening batsman scored 402 runs across nine innings, at an average of 44.66.

On Sunday, Elgar fell 13 runs short of a century as his 87 helped to push Surrey to a six-wicket win over Essex.

Gibson suggested that with the sudden retirement of AB de Villiers, Elgar's experience in England could be vital for next year's all-important World Cup.

"One of the things I said earlier on was that when it comes to picking a team for a World Cup, we will pick guys that we believe can go and perform in those conditions," said Gibson.

"Dean playing county cricket now puts himself in the picture obviously.

"When you look at his record playing white ball cricket, he is not out of the picture. But since I've been here, we haven't looked at Dean (for the one day squad)," said the Proteas coach.

"But now with what's happened with AB and you're looking at experience in English conditions, someone like Dean - I would imagine - will come into the conversation."

Gibson's next assignment will be in July when the Proteas tour Sri Lanka to play two Tests, five ODIs and a solitary T20I.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

