Botswana/Mauritius: Botswana and Mauritius Kick Off Cosafa Cup With a Bang

Botswana and Mauritius pulled off upset results at the start of Group B action at the 2018 COSAFA Cup played at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Monday (28 May 2018) to hand the competition an early shake up.

Botswana might have won by an even handier margin against three-time winners Angola had they used their counter-attacking opportunities to better effect in a convincing performance. Mauritius looked well organised and disciplined as they hung onto a 1-0 win over Malawi.

Botswana were handed a bright start after just four minutes when Kabelo Seakanyeng was brought down by the Angola goalkeeper Gerson Barros. He stepped up off the turf to slot away the resultant spot-kick.

Seakanyeng, named Man of the Match, set up the breakaway chance that led to the second goal on the stroke of half-time for Onkabetse Makgantai. Angola threatened a second half comeback, reducing the deficit through Alem just before the hour mark as Botswana goalkeeper Bophelo Kealeboga missed a square cross from winger Va.

There were other chances for an equaliser but opportunities as well on the break for the Zebras, whose shooting let them down. Mauritius surprised by taking the lead in the 15th minute through highly-rated left-back Damien Balisson at the end of a swift set of passes that opened up the Malawian defence.

Malawi then spent much of the match on the attack but were badly let down by their shooting and final touches, with the islanders hanging on grimly in the closing stages for a rare win in the competition.

Tuesday's (29 May) football at the tournament reverts back to Group A where Madagascar are heavily fancied to take a giant step towards finishing top, and booking a quarter-final place against hosts South Africa, when they play the Seychelles.

The match kicks-off at the Seshego Stadium at 19h30.

If Madagascar win they will advance to six points, knocking Seychelles out in the process.

They will also have the advantage of knowing exactly what they need to do because the earlier match features Mozambique and the Comoros Islands at 17h00.

Should it end as a draw, the Comoros will be on two points and Mozambique on one, leaving the coast clear for the Malagasy to go on and qualify with still one round to play on Thursday (31 May).

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Group B

Angola 1(Alem 59')Botswana 2(Kabelo Seakanyeng 4', Onkabetse Makgantai 44')

Malawi 0 Mauritius 1(Damien Balisson 13')

TUESDAY'S FIXTURES

Group A

Comoros v Mozambique (KO 17h00 local, 15h00 GMT) - Seshego Stadium

Madagascar vs Seychelles (KO 19h30 local, 17h30 GMT) - Seshego Stadium

STANDINGS

Group A P W D L GF GA Pts

Madagascar 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Comoros Islands 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Seychelles 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Mozambique 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Group B P W D L GF GA Pts

Botswana 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Mauritius 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Angola 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Malawi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

TOURNAMENT STATS:

Matches played: 4

Goals scored: 9

Biggest victory: Botswana 2 Angola 1 (Group B, May 28); Madagascar 2 Mozambique 1 (Group A, May 27)

Most goals in a game: 3 - Botswana 2 Angola 1 (Group B, May 28); Madagascar 2 Mozambique 1 (Group A, May 27)

GOALSCORERS

1 goal -Alem (Angola), Onkabetse Makgantai, Kabelo Seakanyeng (Botswana), Mohamed M'changama (Comoros Islands), Andriamirado Andrianarimanana, Tokifandresena Andriamanjato (both Madagascar), Damien Balisson (Mauritius), Luis Miquissone (Mozambique), Leeroy Coralie (Seychelles).

