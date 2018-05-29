29 May 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: NCA Says Madhuku to Step Down in 2023, Limits MPs to Two Terms

The Lovemore Madhuku-led National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) party has capped two terms as the limit for all party members who are contesting parliamentary seats.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com in Harare on the party's preparedness for the harmonised elections due in few months' time, NCA spokesperson Madock Chivasa said they had brought a new wave of democracy in the country's politics.

"This is going to start with our President Professor Lovemore Madhuku who is not going lead beyond 2023 and we are doing this to show the nation that we are democratic, and we believe in leadership renewal not dying in office," he said.

"On MPs, all those including me who have stood for office since 2013 are having their last terms after this election whether they would have won or not," said Chivasa.

The NCA has had only Professor Madhuku as its leader since it was a civil society organisation.

However, Chivasa said they were now a political party which is different from what "we were before".

"You are going to see more and new NCA presidents and leadership, something which has never happened in any political party in the country and we are doing this to avoid coups and allow others to lead," he said.

Chivasa said they had selected 210 candidates to contest all the house of assembly seats. The party also said it had selected candidates for all the local government positions in all wards nationwide.

NCA also said it would not hold primary elections, adding that they field the same candidates the party used to test the electoral play field in by-elections which have taken place since 2013.

