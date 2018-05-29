South Africa: Alfred Dunhill Championship Returns to Leopard Creek

The Sunshine Tour has announced that the Alfred Dunhill Championship will return to Leopard Creek in December following the completion of the extensive improvements to the course.

The tournament will be played from December 13-16 and will once again be co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour and European Tour.

The tournament was not played last year as Leopard Creek underwent improvements to what has regularly been voted the No 1 golf course in South Africa, and with its iconic setting bordering the Kruger National Park.

"We are delighted to be going back to Leopard Creek for the Alfred Dunhill Championship, which is one of the flagship tournaments of South African golf," said Selwyn Nathan, Commissioner of the Sunshine Tour.

"We are extremely grateful to Johann Rupert for his longstanding support of the Sunshine Tour and the growth of South African golf as a whole at both a professional and development level through his establishment of the South African Golf Development Board.

"I would also like to congratulate Mr Rupert on the improvements made to Leopard Creek. I have had the privilege of playing it, and I am in no doubt that the improvements will set a new benchmark in the game in both the challenge it presents to the professionals as well as its always impeccable conditioning."

Keith Waters, the Chief Operating Officer of the European Tour, welcomed the return of the Alfred Dunhill Championship to their schedule.

"Alfred Dunhill is one of the longest standing sponsors of professional golf on the European Tour, and this is a tournament that remains a highlight for our members.

"We thank Mr Rupert and Alfred Dunhill for their continued support of professional golf and look forward to returning to Leopard Creek for what is one of the most enjoyable weeks on our global schedule."

The Alfred Dunhill Championship has an illustrious history with a list of former world number ones, Major winners, Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup players having featured in the tournament over the years and including Rory McIlroy, John Daly, Ernie Els, Lee Westwood, Darren Clarke, Trevor Immelman, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

South Africa's Brandon Stone was the last winner of the Alfred Dunhill Championship with his victory in 2016.

