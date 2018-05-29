29 May 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi to Host First National Anti-Corruption Youth Forum

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe — Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has organized National Ant-Corruption Youth Forum to be held on May 30-31, 2018 at Linde Motel in Mponela, aimed to engage the youth in the fight against corruption.

The forum which is first of its kind to be hosted in the country will be carried out under the theme 'Integrating the Youth in the fight against corruption'.

ACB Director General Senior Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala told the Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview on Monday saying that the Summit is scheduled to allow youth across the country to share their understanding on corruption cases.

"The main objective of the forum is to provide an environment where the youth can provide their experiences on corruption issues," she said.

According to Ndala the forum will bring together 50 youth from all the 28 districts of the country.

She said the forum would give the youth a challenge to play their role in the fight against corruption by building up networks with fellow youth in their areas in the fight against corruption.

Titha Youth Movement (TYM) Director, Damson Ntokoma said youth are impressed with the forum saying that it would help to open minds of fellow youth on how to curb the issues corruption which is happening in the country.

" As a youth organization we are deeply happy for the forum as it will bring a lot of issues on the table regarding to corruption cases, and this will give us a room as youths to know how we can address some issues concerning corruption cases," he stated.

Ntokoma added that the forum will also give an opportunity to his youth organization to know the status of corruption cases in the country and also to know how to raise awareness to the fellow youth on how to fight against corruption.

The forum has been organized with the funding from the Malawi government.

Malawi

Access to Justice Still a Challenge Among Ordinary Malawians

National Programs Coordinator for Paralegal Advisory Service Institute (PASI), Chimwemwe Tasauka Ndalahoma says many… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.