Former local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere turned up at biometric voter registration point in Harare's Belgravia shopping centre Monday with signs he may still be keen on taking a part in deciding who rules the country beyond elections this August.

Kasukuwere returned home this past week after spending six months in exile.

He was kingpin in Zanu PF's G40 faction that put up a strong fight to block then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's bid to succeed then President Robert Mugabe.

The group was clamouring for Mugabe's continued stay in power, failing which he would have over the reins to his wife.

Kasukuwere and allies suffered collateral damage in November last year when the military deposed Mugabe and replaced him with his axed deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa.

On his return from exile, the former Mount Darwin legislator vowed to dump politics, so he can concentrate on farming and some of his businesses.

But after spending a few days in the country, he was spotted entering a BVR centre in the low-density area but hardly spent 5 inside the facility.

The former Zanu PF political commissar, who was in a friendly mood, told our reporter outside the BVR tent that he had come to enquire on the registration process.

"I had only come to find out how the process takes place," he said, refusing to take further questions.

Zimbabwe's BVR process was launched by Mugabe in September last year but few top officials, among them aspiring Presidents, took their time to register.