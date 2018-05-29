Nigeria: Nestle Pledges More Developmental Programmes for Schools

Elated by the success that the Nestle Milo Secondary Schools Basketball Championship has become, the company has decided to extend its support to other sports. Aside basketball, Nestle Milo also sponsors schools football.

Speaking at the end of the 2018 Nestle Milo Secondary Schools Basketball Championship, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nestle Nigeria, Mauricio Alarcon said Nestle believes in helping to improve livelihoods of individuals in the communities where the company operates.

"As we commemorate the 20th anniversary of Nestle Milo Basketball Championship, we celebrate the alumni who today play in the Nigerian National Team, in European Leagues, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). Some of them are here today and we celebrate them," Mr. Alarcon said.

He further applauded the passion and professionalism of the participants as part of what inspires Nestle to invest in grassroots sports development in line with the company's purpose.

"We will continue to work alongside our partners, the Ministries of Sports, Youth Development and Education in various states, the Nigerian Schools Sports Federation, the National Collegiate Sports Foundation and the Nigeria Basketball Federation to promote youth participation in sports," Mr. Alarcon informed.

In the final matches of the competition played at the indoor sports hall of the National Stadium, Lagos, Father O'Connell Science College Minna, Niger State and St. Jude Girls Secondary School, Amarata, Bayelsa State, emerged champions in the male and female categories respectively.

Last year, Government Secondary School, Minna won the 19th edition of the championship for the male category. The school returned to the 20th edition as defending champions and went away with the first prize position but with a new name of Father O' Connell Science College Minna.

The boys from Niger State defeated their counterparts from Gen. Muritala Muhammed College, Adamawa State, 60 to 59 to lift the trophy.The fiercely contested match had spectators on the edge of their seats as the game went down to the wire with just a point between the two teams. The game was tied in the second and third quarter with 28 - 28 and 41 - 41 respectively.

Unlike the male category, St. Jude Girls Secondary School, Amarata, Bayelsa State outclassed the girls from Yejide Girls Grammar School, Ibadan Oyo 47 to 31 to retain the title in the female category. The Bayelsa girls have won the trophy back to back for the past five years, taking the trophy home in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2018.