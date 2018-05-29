Nigeria: Midwife, Two Others Nabbed for Selling Two-Week-Old Baby

- Soccer promoter held for allegedly shaving pubic hair of trainees

Policemen attached to the Ilemba Hausa Division of the Lagos State police command have arrested three women for allegedly running a baby factory in Lagos. The suspects identified as Regina Ibeto, 50, a midwife; Joy James, 33 and one Udoju Chukwuoju, were paraded yesterday at the command headquarters for selling a two weeks old baby boy. Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi, while parading the suspects, expressed sadness over the incident.

He said: "On May 23, information was received that one Regina Ibeto, 50 years of age, of No. 96, Bunmi Ajakaye Street, Ajangbadi, use to induce pregnant women and when they eventually give birth, sells off the babies."On the strength of the information, the DPO, Ajangbadi Division, CSP Musa Alim, led operatives to the compound where the said Regina was found administering intravenous injection (drip) to one Uju Nnamdi of No. 22, Imude Road, who claimed to be sick and five months pregnant. When search was conducted, a set of drip-water bags and other related drugs were recovered.

"On interrogation, Regina confessed that she is not a medical doctor but a traditional birth attendant. She stated that on May 18, one Bukky surname yet unknown, about 17 years old was induced and she delivered a baby boy and she sold the baby to Udoju Chukwunoye, aged 45 of No. 83, Ojo-Igbede Road for N250,000."The said Udoju was arrested, the baby retrieved and taken to the hospital, while Bukky the said mother of the baby, is being trailed for possible arrest. Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing."

Narrating their involvement in the crime, Joy James, said: "A friend of mine called Mama Bukky told me that her husband got her 16 years old daughter pregnant and they do not want to keep the baby boy. I felt for her as she added that her husband is very ill with diabetics and does not want any family shame. I contacted the midwife who delivered the baby. They couldn't pay for the maternity and I recommended them to Madam Udoju, who said she will get somebody to adopt the baby. Madam Udoju gave N250,000 for the baby and she took the child away. I did not get anything from the money. I only did it to assist others."

The midwife, Regina said: "I did not sell the baby. I only assisted them to deliver the baby boy. Sadly, after delivering, they said they did not have money to pay me. Mama Bukky said her husband is down with diabetics and they are looking for money for the treatment. They later told me they want to give the baby up for adoption and I should assist them. They gave up the baby for adoption and paid me. So it is not true that I am running a baby factory."

In a related development, CP Imohimi stated that a team of policemen attached to Ilemba-Hausa Division, also arrested one Jude Nnakire aged 34, a resident of Bemigo Street, Ajangbadi, for allegedly trafficking two sisters. He said: "The suspect was arrested while taking two sisters, namely Deborah Otim, 20 and Gift Otim, 17 to an unknown destination. The victims are from Ikom, Cross-River State. The victims were allegedly brought to Lagos by one Emeka under the pretense of getting them a job and without the consent of their parents. Effort is on to locating their biological parents."

Meanwhile, the Lagos police command has also arrested the financier of Magico Football Academy, Agege, one Victor, aged 43, for allegedly shaving the pubic hair of five teenage boys. Victor was apprehended after one of the children fell sick and told his parents the suspect had shaved his pubic hairs six times.

Narrating how the suspect did it, the boy said: "We do not belong to his team. We met him during a football match and he invited us to his house. He used to talk about football to us and he used to dash us N100 or N200. He told us to be coming to his house every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. I went with my friends the first time. He asked me if I had shaved my armpit and private part before, I said no.

"He then shaved it. He was talking about football as he was doing it. Then, he said I should not tell anyone and that I should be coming to his place to collect N100."

Another child, 15 years old, who said the suspect asked him if he had shaved his pubic hair before, told newsmen that he left him after answering in the affirmative. Ifeoluwa said: "The man used to give us money every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. When we come, he will tell some people to come Tuesday and Thursday.

"The first day he saw me, he asked my name and about three weeks later, he asked me if I was at puberty stage. I said no. He said he wanted to check it and when he checked it, he asked if I have shaved it before. I said yes. So, he said I should not worry. But my friends said they have not shaved before. The man shaved Oluwaseun Salaudeen's hair six times and he shaved Damilare's armpit twice. He told us that no one should know he usually asked such questions. We are not in his academy. His house is at Alagba Estate."

But the suspect denied the allegation, insisting that the kids have never been inside his house. Victor said he was shocked at their allegation, adding that he only helped the children by giving them morning regularly.He said: "These kids are not even in my team. They have never been to my house. I used to throw money to them from the balcony. They used to complain that their parents do not give them money for food and that they do not buy books for them. It is untrue that I took them into my house. I play with my team on Saturdays. I do not see them during weekdays because I go to work."

"I told the mothers of these children that I have three kids and that if I did anything wrong to their children, let me lose mine before my eyes. But, if I did not, their children will die before their eyes. The women should tell their children to confess how all these came about. The children are here, do they look like people losing weight? How can someone just raise false allegation against me to ruin my life?" Parading the suspect, Edgal said it was presumably a case of ritual, adding that investigation is ongoing.