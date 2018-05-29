Nigeria: NAPTIP Raises the Alarm Over Illegal Sale of Children

Abuja — The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has raised the alarm over the illegal sale of children in the country.The Director General of the agency, Julie Okah-Donli revealed this yesterday in Abuja.She said the act was being perpetuated through unregistered orphanage homes and claims of 'miracle' delivery of newborn babies.

The DG said there were plans by some unscrupulous Nigerians in collaboration with foreigners to traffic young women to Russia during the 2018 World Cup.The NAPTIP boss expressed regrets that the non-regulation of the activities of orphanage homes across the country have provided a fertile ground for the illicit trade to thrive.She said: "It is not the job of NAPTIP to regulate the activities of orphanage homes in Nigeria. Our job is to ensure that no human trafficking activities go on in any part of the country.

"But unfortunately, the activities of orphanage homes are not regulated and the operators are using it to exploit good Nigerians."According to her, the society don't care about how the children in these orphanages grow or where they go when they are no longer seen around.

"The truth of the matter is that most of these children are sold and we have people who are in their late 50s, who claimed that they gave birth to children.She lamented that people usually don't find out if these 'miracle' children are not sold.Okah-Donli said NAPTIP was working with the Ministry of Sports to ensure that only Nigerians with genuine reasons to be in Russia are allowed during the world cup.

According to her: "Part of their plans is to float unregistered Football Supporters Club, unofficial government delegation, as well as unrecognised youth bodies to collect huge sums of money from desperate youths who wants to travel out."It was also gathered that these wicked traffickers, with collaborators at the destination countries, have also arranged with their cohorts in Europe to facilitate the defection of the victims out of Moscow."

She added that NAPTIP is presently investigating a case by a trafficker to take a young girl to Russia on the June 5, 2018.Okah-Donli cautioned parents to beware of persons coming to them to give out their children to be taken abroad within this period, adding that to allow them would amount to sending their children to their early graves.