Zimbabwe: Minister Appoints New National Gallery Board

Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation, honourable Kazembe Kazembe last week appointed the new board of trustees for the National Gallery of Zimbabwe.

The board of trustees which comprises five professionals from different disciplines will serve in line with Government's National Corporate Governance Framework for the next five years.

It will be chaired by Solomon Guramatunhu and its members are Busani Bafana, Patricia Broderick Wood, Job Ronald Torindoh and David Scott.

Speaking at the appointment ceremony, the minister said the board will be instrumental in consolidating the visual, creative and cultural industries as well as managing and controlling gallerie affairs.

"It is expected that the board will oversee all the affairs of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe whose main functions is to establish, manage and control galleries or museums of art and foster and promote talent, creativity and contemporary dialogue, through collection, preservation, exhibitions, education, research, engagement and inspiration towards a broader appreciation of the visual arts and heritage," said the minister.

The minister added that the board will also play a critical role in the alignment of the NGZ Act of 1985 with the constitution of Zimbabwe as well as implement the National Arts, Culture and Heritage policy.

Board member Scott thanked the minister for having faith in them and reappointing them for the next five years.

"On behalf of the board and the chairman we are honoured to accept the appointment again and we thank the minister for the support that he has given us by reappointing us.

"The past five years have been interesting and challenging.

"We brought new things to the gallery from an external business perspective and there are a lot more things we would like to do at the gallery so we are very pleased that the minister has seen it fit to reappoint us.

"We are very eager to work with the ministry and we are very open to suggestions as a board and looking for new ways of improving the situation at the gallery and generally within the arts fraternity in Zimbabwe. We thank the minister for having good faith in the board," said Scott.

The minister said the ministry is still in the process of accessing candidates to recommend for the remaining four board members' posts to meet the minimum requirement of nine board members.