Zimbabwe: Nyamadzawo Motivates Readers in New Book

Motivational speaker and writer Simba Nyamadzawo has published his first novel titled "Tatenda". This follows a successful reception of his two motivational books "Faithprenuership" and "Leadership Wisdom".

The new book is meant to inspire and motivate readers while creatively breaking the boundaries of the general motivational books which are mostly instruction manuals.

Nyamadzawo said he took the novel approach to compete with a large influx of motivational writers that have sprung up.

"Approximately 200 motivational writers have sprung up in the past few years and most of them keep plagiarising work. I wanted to be different from them by inspiring through a novel, and also it's hard to copy a story thus my book Tatenda," he said.

The novel, a 64 pager containing approximately 20 000 words took Nyamadzawo six months to write. It was published by his company Gumiguru Incorporated.

In trying to make his work different, Nyamadzawo said he wrote for a Zimbabwean audience.

"Most inspirational work is influenced or written by foreigners but Tatenda really relates to many Zimbabweans. There is part of everyone's life in that book," he said.

He added that the book has messages of hope, determination and resilience while it has lessons in love, the importance of relationships and financial literacy. Though written mainly for a local audience, the underlying principles are universally acceptable.

"Tatenda is too Zimbabwean and too modern that if you were to rewind time to 2012 someone who reads won't make sense of it. It is current to that extent," said Nyamadzawo.

He believes his book is good enough to be introduced in schools. "I would love my book to be introduced in schools. It's relevant enough for pupils as young as 14 and it's written in very simple English," he said.

Nyamadzawo is a respected author, professional speaker and management consultant who has been in the business for over a decade. Hailing from Domboshava, he dreams of inspiring people to reach their fullest potential.

His previous work has been endorsed by influential people in the country among them Dr Shingi Munyeza, Charles Magaisa and his mentor Rabson Shumba.