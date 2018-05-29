29 May 2018

Zimbabwe: Housebreaking, Theft Land Man Behind Bars

By Yeukai Karengezeka

A Chitungwiza man was last week sentenced to one year in prison for breaking into a house and stealing a subwoofer and four speakers worth $200.

Allan Musokeri (32) was convicted at his own plea of guilty when he appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Gideon Ruvetsa facing unlawful entry charges.

Mr Ruvetsa initially slapped him with 18 months in jail, but suspended six months on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecuting, Mr Tendai Katonha proved that on May 20, at around 9am, Kumbirai Motsi left her door locked but Musokeri opened the door forcefully using an unknown object and stole a black subwoofer and four speakers.

Musokeri was then apprehended before he could escape by Rusere Mudzamiri, a co-tenant with Motsi and was taken to the police station.

All the stolen property was recovered.

Meanwhile, a Dema man was fined $50 by magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso for biting his ex-girlfriend's ear after having a misunderstanding on reconciliation.

Sheinny Marimo (24) pleaded guilty to assault charges.

Failure to pay would result in him spending 25 days in prison.

Prosecutor Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa proved that on May 25, at around 10pm, Evernice Dembo, was at Giant Bottle Store in Dema when Marimo approached her, but she told him that she was not interested in him.

A misunderstanding arose between the two and Marimo became violent and assaulted her with fists twice on the left eye and cheek.

She fell on the ground and then Marimo bit her on the left ear and she sustained some injuries.

