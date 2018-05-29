Zimbabwe: Siblings Up for Murder

TWO Chivi illegal gold miners have appeared before the High Court in Masvingo on charges of killing their colleagues.

Vurayayi siblings, Wiklove (28) and Munyaradzi (25) of Madamombe communal lands allegedly used iron bars and bricks to kill Pauro Masimura (65) and Saul Kani (31) two years ago.

The Vurayayi brothers are denying the charges.

They appeared before Masvingo High Court Judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze last week represented by Mr Collins Maboke of Ruvengo, Maboke and Partners and Mr Martin Mureri of Matutu, Kwirira and Associates respectively.

Justice Mawadze remanded the pair in custody to June 1 for trial.

The prosecutor, Mr Takunda Chikwati alleged that on March 10, 2016, Wiklove and Munyaradzi and the deceased were drinking beer at Madzivo business centre in Mashava when an altercation ensued.

The duo and the deceased allegedly belonged to two different mining syndicates.

A fight allegedly erupted, with Wiklove and Munyaradzi squaring up against Masimura and Kani inside one of the shops at the business centre.

Iron bars and bricks were allegedly used by both parties in the fight that culminated in Masimura being hit on the head with a brick.

He fell unconscious while bleeding profusely.

Kani allegedly tried to help Masimura, but was also hit by bricks and empty beer bottles, leaving him for dead.

The siblings then allegedly vanished into the night.

A report was made to the police at Mashava, leading to the arrest of the Vurayayi brothers.