Zimbabwe: Khupe to Summon 'Vanguard' Leader

THE Dr Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T is planning to drag the commander of the so-called "vanguard youth" militia, Mr Shakespeare Mukoyi, to court to explain the group's role in the rise of Nelson Chamisa.

This follows revelations by Mr Mukoyi, who is also MDC-T deputy youth national chairperson, in an interview with a private newspaper published yesterday, that he was approached by Mr Chamisa's allies while Mr Tsvangirai was on his death bed to effect leadership change.

He further claimed that the party leadership had blessed their activities that included the unleashing of violence on Dr Khupe and her allies.

Dr Khupe's deputy, Mr Obert Gutu yesterday said the Chamisa camp was self-defeating.

"Since the Supreme Court said our case can go for trial, this is a good development for us. We have these guys where we want them to be," he said.

"We are going to approach the courts to have Mukoyi testify in court and reveal what they did in view of his confession. We will call him our star witness as you know that in terms of the law, we can subpoena him. We will subpoena him to reveal the truth."

In the wide ranging interview, Mr Mukoyi said: "During the time when Tsvangirai was on his deathbed, my brother (Charlton) Hwende and other leaders approached me saying the situation was bad and the party needed new leadership.

"They told me that the work that they were about to do had to be done by the youth assembly, especially the Vanguard, which they are now dismissing as thugs today. We fought to bring sanity in the party until we had this hierarchy that we are having today."