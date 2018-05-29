29 May 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: CBK Warns Banks They're Being Probed on NYS Payments

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ken Macharia

Nairobi — The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) is working closely with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and other agencies in probing the mega scandal that has rocked the National Youth Service (NYS).

Speaking during a press conference, Governor Patrick Njoroge says specific investigations are being conducted to recover lost resources as quickly as possible as well as put to account banks and financial institutions involved in the scam.

He says all those found complicit will be held accountable and that CBK was also working on coming up with charges which will lead to their prosecution.

"The CBK is working closely with the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and other investigating agencies on this case. And as you know, there are two directions that we are going. We are probing recipients with a view to recover the resources as quickly as possible and banks and other entities that may have been involved," he stated.

He described it as inconceivable that such losses of public funds would take place in this day and age as this will result in a loss of public trust.

"We do have that responsibility to supervise/ oversee banks and their compliance to the tenets of various legislations."

Kenya

Five-Storey Building Collapses in Ruaka, One Person Injured

A five-storey building under construction collapsed in Ruaka, Kiambu County, on Monday night. Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.