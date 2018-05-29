29 May 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Matiangi to Ensure Deported Foreigners Pay for Tickets Back Home

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Foreigners living in Kenya illegally will be required to pay for their tickets back home once Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi proposes amendments to removing the burden from taxpayers.

Currently, the CS says Kenya spends Sh360 million to deport illegal foreigners, an amount likely to increase in a year's time if all loopholes are not sealed in the ongoing verification of work permits and fresh registration by the Immigration Department.

"How can a country of our size be spending money like that?" the CS wondered.

"Our projections are if we do not do our work well, and this exercise is not successful, in the next financial year we will need close to Sh500 million to deport illegal people. That is why I am sending an amendment to Parliament, to allow us, to force you to work for your ticket when we get a hold of you."

The CS was speaking on Tuesday morning during a meeting with various stakeholders led by the Kenya Private Sector Alliance, set to clarify on the ongoing 60 day-exercise targeting over 100,000 foreigners living in the country illegally.

Some stakeholders wanted the Immigration Department to be devolved such that they can second officials to say the American Chamber of Commerce to issue the work permits.

"I am reluctant about that. Why do you want to transfer problem," CS Matiangi queried.

Other than to ensure foreigners remit tax to the Kenya Revenue Authority by digitizing their personal information, the government wants to ensure the country is not hosting people likely to be a security threat.

Over 2000 work permits have been verified so far.

Those that are found with fake documents are forwarded to the CID, "so that we can track the processing from the beginning to end so that we can detect our own officials who fail to notice such mistakes or who are accomplices to the commission of the crime."

A digital record consisting personal details will be established after the exercise.

All foreigners will be issued with a card that has security features and their personal information.

- Categories of work permits -

A work permit is a document issued by the Director of Immigration Services, under the provisions of section 40 of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act, 2011, to enable foreign national (s) enter Kenya and engage in trade, prospecting, farming, business, professional employment, missionary activities or even reside in Kenya.

Kenya

Five-Storey Building Collapses in Ruaka, One Person Injured

A five-storey building under construction collapsed in Ruaka, Kiambu County, on Monday night. Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.