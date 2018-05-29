Kenya: I Will Invest in Kisumu - Kirubi Tells Odinga

Nairobi — Industrialist and businessman Dr. Chris Kirubi has lauded opposition leader Raila Odinga for agreeing to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta saying this will create a conducive environment for economic growth.

Kirubi has said Odinga's visionary outlook of forging a more united country will attract investors to Western Kenya which has been one of the regions affected by the cyclical five-year political period.

"I will be one of the investors in Kisumu... but investors don't invest in cycles. We want long-term peace," Kirubi told Odinga in a meeting, Tuesday morning.

He also said that Odinga's legacy will be to develop and create one Kenya where young Kenyans can find and explore opportunities in any part of the country.

"Kisumu has such a huge potential, more than anywhere else because it has a big lake. Let us invest in Kisumu and allow it to grow, but we have to give confidence to investors," added Kirubi.

Odinga, on his part, said he will retire a happy man if he can create the right conditions for uniting the country.