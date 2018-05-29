29 May 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: I Will Invest in Kisumu - Kirubi Tells Odinga

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ken Macharia

Nairobi — Industrialist and businessman Dr. Chris Kirubi has lauded opposition leader Raila Odinga for agreeing to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta saying this will create a conducive environment for economic growth.

Kirubi has said Odinga's visionary outlook of forging a more united country will attract investors to Western Kenya which has been one of the regions affected by the cyclical five-year political period.

"I will be one of the investors in Kisumu... but investors don't invest in cycles. We want long-term peace," Kirubi told Odinga in a meeting, Tuesday morning.

He also said that Odinga's legacy will be to develop and create one Kenya where young Kenyans can find and explore opportunities in any part of the country.

"Kisumu has such a huge potential, more than anywhere else because it has a big lake. Let us invest in Kisumu and allow it to grow, but we have to give confidence to investors," added Kirubi.

Odinga, on his part, said he will retire a happy man if he can create the right conditions for uniting the country.

Kenya

Five-Storey Building Collapses in Ruaka, One Person Injured

A five-storey building under construction collapsed in Ruaka, Kiambu County, on Monday night. Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.