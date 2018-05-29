South Africa: Gupta Naturalisation Matter Postponed

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has resolved to reschedule an item on the naturalisation of the Gupta Family to tomorrow (30 May 2018) due to time constraints. The Committee was scheduled to receive a detailed report from the Parliamentary Legal Services on the initial information they have gathered and whether there are grounds to institute a full inquiry into the matter.

The committee remains committed to seeing the matter to conclusion as per the directive given by the House Chairperson responsible for committees. The committee wants to interrogate the matter thoroughly hence the need to give the item adequate time for a proper consideration.

On election readiness, the committee welcomes progress in relation to preparations for the upcoming National and Provincial elections but has emphasised the need for the Municipal Demarcation Board to conclude their process of demarcation of municipal boundaries to enable the Commission to conclude its preparations.

The committee remains confident that the Electoral Commission of South Africa remains a credible body to deliver free and fair elections which is a pillar of South Africa’s fledgling democracy.

The progress in updating addresses on the voters’ roll is also commendable but more efforts must be made to capture all addresses as directed by the Constitutional Court ruling. The committee is aware of the acute fiscal constraints that affect not only the IEC but government in general, but has emphasised the need for the Commission to plan better to ensure that the little they have is spend optimally.

The committee stressed the call it made earlier this year for eligible voters to register to vote and also to update their addresses on the voters’ roll. The IEC has made plans for a second registration weekend and will confirm the dates. “People must take this opportunity to register so that their voices are heard,” said Mr Donald Gumede, the Chairperson of the Committee.