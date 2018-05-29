29 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 6 Die as Pick-Up and Probox Collide in Meru

6 people have died and 9 seriously injured as a pick-up collided with a Toyota Probox at Giaki junction on Meru- Mikinduri road.

More to follow

