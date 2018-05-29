Kenya: German Plane Lands at Moi Airport in Mombasa After Bird Strike

A plane belonging to German leisure airline Condor on Tuesday morning made an emergency landing at Moi International Airport, Mombasa.

Coast regional police boss Noah Mwivanda told the Nation that the craft landed after a bird strike.

The plane was taking tourists to Zanzibar for holiday.

Police said the incident happened shortly after take-off from the Kenyan airport at 9.30am.

A source said two crows flew into one of the plane’s engines.

The plane landed safely at the airport and there were no injuries, Mr Mwivanda said.

"I am informed that there was a bird strike but all the passengers are safe. They are awaiting further instructions," said Mr Mwivanda.

When the Nation visited the airport, passengers were heading back to their hotels in Nyali.

One of the crew members, who sought anonymity because he is not authorised to give media briefings, said the tourists will take another plane to Zanzibar tomorrow.

A passenger who only identified himself as Morris said: "We just thank God we are okay. We are now heading to the hotel until tomorrow. I can't wait to get there".

Moi International Airport manager Walter Agong said the plane was in transit from Frankfurt, Germany.

"It was picking up some passengers here in Mombasa before taking off to Zanzibar," he said.

Cases of bird strikes are increasingly being cited at the cause of emergency landings at the Mombasa airport.

In October last year, a Turkish Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a bird was sucked into one of its engines.

SH30M BUDGET

The flight was bound for Istanbul from the airport and 121 passengers affected.

The aggressive birds, which mostly scavenge at Mwakirunge dumpsite, have become a threat to the aviation industry as they also cause crashes.

The Mombasa county government has set out to address the menace.

In its county’s medium-term draft budget 2018/2019, Sh30 million has been set aside to fight the birds in five years.