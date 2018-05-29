Kenya: 20 NYS Suspects Dragged to Court in Nairobi

Twenty of the more than 50 suspects arrested over the Sh8 billion National Youth Service scandal have been arraigned in Nairobi.

The suspects, who included Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lilian Omollo, were brought to Milimani Law Courts in eight vehicles— three Land Rovers and five Subarus.

Others were NYS Director-General Richard Ndubai and managers of suspected phony companies that were used to swindle the public.

They were dragged to court from the various police stations in the capital Nairobi where they spent the night.

Mrs Omollo and the other suspects were locked up at the Milimani court's basement cells as they waited for the prosecution and their lawyers to put their papers together.

They are expected to face various charges relating to the loss of Sh457 million of the Sh8 billion lost at the service.

The charges include fraud, abuse of office and conspiracy to commit corruption.

More suspects are expected to be presented in court once the Directorate of Criminal Investigations completes its investigations.

Judge Francis Andeya is expected to handle the cases that have caught the attention and attracted fury of the nation.

Various prominent lawyer are representing the suspects in their cases, including Cliff Ombeta, who is defending Mr Ndubai.

