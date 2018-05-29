South Africa: Waking From the Dream - Transitioning to Regular Life After a Career in Elite Sport

analysis

Professional sport looks glamorous. It partly is but what comes after retirement is often a shock. In a new book, Dr Kirsten van Heerden speaks to 19 of South Africa's greatest athletes from across sporting codes to provide some answers to hard questions.

"You live in a temporary fairy tale" - NFL Coach Carroll to his players

Professional sport is not a long-term career, yet many athletes think no further than making it into the professional ranks and staying there.

Then, at around 30 years old (if they are lucky), they need to build a whole new life, often with very few skills outside of their sporting ability. With the dream over, the reality of normal life can be stark indeed.

The death of Cape Town-born Wallaby rugby player Dan Vickerman, is a reminder of how very real this issue is. On the surface, Vickerman was the poster-child for a "good retirement".

Australia Wallabies Dan Vickerman

He studied while competing, built a successful property and development business, had a young family and was even involved with the Australian Rugby Players' Union, helping other players to transition out of the sport. However, he had confided in his close friends and team...