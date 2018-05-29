Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Tense As Joseph Kabila Keeps Everyone Guessing

analysis

Will President Joseph Kabila still pull a rabbit out of the hat to enable him to run for an unconstitutional third term in December?

Tensions are rising in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as President Joseph Kabila increasingly shows signs of intending to run for an unconstitutional third term as head of state in elections due on 23 December, 2018.

Legally, all presidential candidates must register by 23 June, so the clock is now ticking ominously for the already very troubled central African state.

Kabila has already over-extended his second and supposedly last term by about 17 months, citing delays in updating the voters roll. This postponement of elections has sparked several protests which the government violently suppressed.

Kabila has so far refused to announce whether or not he will run again in 2018. If he does, further violence seems almost inevitable.

Stephanie Wolters, DRC expert and head of the Peace and Security Research Programme at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) in Pretoria, said last week that the Ramaphosa administration had now joined the new Angolan administration of João Lourenço and...