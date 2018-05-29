28 May 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Tense As Joseph Kabila Keeps Everyone Guessing

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Peter Fabricius

Will President Joseph Kabila still pull a rabbit out of the hat to enable him to run for an unconstitutional third term in December?

Tensions are rising in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as President Joseph Kabila increasingly shows signs of intending to run for an unconstitutional third term as head of state in elections due on 23 December, 2018.

Legally, all presidential candidates must register by 23 June, so the clock is now ticking ominously for the already very troubled central African state.

Kabila has already over-extended his second and supposedly last term by about 17 months, citing delays in updating the voters roll. This postponement of elections has sparked several protests which the government violently suppressed.

Kabila has so far refused to announce whether or not he will run again in 2018. If he does, further violence seems almost inevitable.

Stephanie Wolters, DRC expert and head of the Peace and Security Research Programme at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) in Pretoria, said last week that the Ramaphosa administration had now joined the new Angolan administration of João Lourenço and...

Congo-Kinshasa

DR Congo Forces Super Eagles to 1-1 Draw

We will make adjustment, says Rohr Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.