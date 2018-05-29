29 May 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Financial Boost for Karibib Travel & Tourism Fair

Windhoek — First National Bank (FNB) of Namibia has sponsored N$25 000 toward the fifth Karibib Travel and Tourism Fair. The Fair will this year be held under the theme "Karibib: Building heritage and tourism" and is scheduled to take place from May 30 to June 2, 2018.

"FNB actively supports small towns and communities throughout Namibia to strengthen their economies, provide better quality of life, and build on local assets. Karibib is strategically located and the gateway to Erongo Region, and as such the Fair is a wonderful opportunity for us to further serve our community," said Uavirikiza Katjivena-Kasale, Karibib and Usakos Branch Manager.

FNB will have a stand at the Fair where potential customers can open accounts and apply for facilities with the help of local staff. The SME team will also give a presentation on FNB products and offerings on the expo business forum day.

