Niger: New Super Eagles Jersey Hits Record 3 Million Pre-Orders

The 2018 World Cup is just around the corner, and Nigerian fans cannot wait to own the famous green and white jersey. There has been a record number orders for the jersey, currently three million Super Eagles jerseys have been pre-ordered from NIKE. The Nigerian jersey which was showcased earlier in the year was overwhelmingly received across the world.

Mallam Shehu Dikko, who doubles as the 2nd Vice President the Chairman of the NFF Marketing, Sponsorship and TV Rights Committee, announced that the new Super Eagles jerseys will be released into the global market, including several NIKE shops across Nigeria, on 29th May 2018. A jersey goes for $85.

The off-pitch collection of the kit has also been hailed as being retro and cool. Photo: Twitter/HeidiBurgett

Few football teams record sales in the millions, and such a high demand for the Nigerian jersey is unprecedented. The jersey is said to cut across sporting fans and fashion enthusiasts. NIKE, stated on its website, "featuring a travel suit, anthem jacket, training apparel, pre-game jersey, bucket hat, and kits, the Nigeria collection will stand out in the stadium and on the street."

Fake jerseys of the Nigerian national football team have hit the market. Dikko criticised those producing fake versions of the jerseys. He told KweseESPN, "The people who will criticise the NFF for not getting a so-called big sponsorship kit deal are the same ones who will undermine our ability to do so by buying the counterfeit jerseys."

The Super Eagles will play England on the 2nd of June in a friendly match before their official World Cup campaign against Croatia kicks off on the 16th of June.