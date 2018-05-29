29 May 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Brave Warriors Off to Pretoria to Prepare for Cosafa Cup

Windhoek — The Brave Warriors plans for the 2018 Confederation of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) Cup are on course as they departed for the Pretoria High Performance Centre (HPC) on Saturday ahead of their quarterfinals clash against Zambia this weekend in Polokwane.

Coach Ricardo Mannetti and his technical team jetted out with 19 players for an intensive training camp at the HPC before they depart to their match venue on May, 30, Wednesday, to finalise preparations for the crucial 2018 Cosafa Cup quarterfinals match against regional rivals Zambia this coming Saturday.

Namibia won the Cosafa Cup in 2015, before claiming the Plate competition on home soil the following year. They again made the Plate decider in 2017, but this time lost to hosts South Africa.

The Cosafa Cup will be hosted in Limpopo provincial capital Polokwane, South Africa from May 27 until, June 9, 2018 and the Brave Warriors have a date against Zambia in the quarterfinals on June 2, 15h00, at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Wangu Gome (Platinum Stars); Denzil Haoseb and Ananias Gebhardt (both Jomo Cosmos) will join the team if and when they are released by club Jomo Cosmos once the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion/delegation playoffs are done.

The Brave Warriors at the HPC in Pretoria: Ratanda Mbazuvara (African Stars), Maximillian Mbaeva (Golden Arrows), Ferdinand Karongee (Tigers) Vitapi Ngaruka (Black Africa), Tiberius Lombard (Lusaka Dynamos), Donovan Kanjaa (Young African) Riaan Hanamub (Orlando Pirates), Charles Hambira (Tura Magic) Emilio Martin and Dynamo Fredericks (Black Africa), Ronald Ketjijere (African Stars), Gustav Isaak, Absalom Iimbondi (Tigers) Ikuaterua Hoveka (Young African), Marcel Papama (UNAM) Willem Pinehas, (Eleven Arrows), Deon Hotto( Bloemfontein Celtic) Panduleni Nekundi( African Stars),Itamunua Keimuine(Tura Magic).

