29 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Early Chance for Gzt Riders to Book Their Spots

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cyclists who have just completed the PwC Great Zuurberg Trek mountain-bike race now have the chance to book their places in next year's event.

Preferential bookings for this year's entries will be open for all packages - platinum, gold, silver and bronze - and will be valid at a discounted rate until June 30.

Race owner and managing director of Hayterdale Trails Siska van der Bijl said the decision to open entries so soon was to give those who had enjoyed the event an opportunity not to miss out next year.

"As much as some riders might want to hold back, you get a lot of people who are keen and want to commit themselves to next year's race, and this is a chance to do that," she said.

"Some of them like to make early preparations and the idea is for them to hopefully book sooner rather than later when the event is still fresh in their minds."

With the race sold out this year, Van der Bijl said there was clearly a case of "supply and demand" and if riders delayed their decision it was likely to result in them not getting an entry.

"We are allowing participants of the 2018 event up to the end of June to enter, and the entry fee is slightly reduced, so there is a financial incentive.

"If they do not book and pay for their spots before June 30 then they will be liable for the 2019 rates.

"This is open for all packages and it will be a case of first come, first served."

Van der Bijl said the entries would open to the general public from July 1, "with a slight increase which is in line with inflation".

She added that the race organisers were evaluating the possibility of increasing the number of entries next year.

"We had a sold-out scenario this year so there is a demand and we want to see if we can open up a few extra entries for 2019."

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Child Killer Apologises to Victim's Mother for 'What He Has Done'

Self-confessed child killer Mortimer Saunders on Tuesday apologised to Courtney Pieters' mother for "what he has done". Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.