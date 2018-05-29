Tanzania: First Prosecution Witness Testifies Against TRA Employee Case

PRINCIPAL Human Resources Officer with Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Evans Emil yesterday spilled beans before a Dar es Salaam Court while testifying against his employee Jennifer Mushi accused of accumulating wealth beyond her lawful income.

Before Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court, the first prosecution witness accounted the benefits Jennifer had been entitled since she was employed as Assistant Customs Officer, Valuation, in 2011.

Led by State Attorney Pius Hilla, for prosecution, the witness testified that after her employment with the authority, Jennifer, like any other employee was required to, among others, fill in a declaration form for her properties she acquired in each calendar year for TRA to monitor her conducts.

However, Mr Emil narrated, the first year when the accused was employed in 2011 could not fill in the form. Similar misconduct, the witness claimed, happened in 2013 and 2014 calendar years.

Filling the forms, he said, was the requirement of TRA Staff Regulations, among other laws.

The witness accounted that Jennifer filled in forms for 2011, 2012 and 2015 calendar years, indicating the wealth she had accumulated during the period.

Among the acquired properties with substantial value include money in cash and bank balances in two commercial banks.

According to the witness, there are also one house, plots, cars and farms together with some stock deposits at CRDB Bank, Barclays Bank and TRA SACCOS.

Some of declared properties, he said, are owned by Jennifer by 100 percent, while she co-owned others with her husband by 50 percent. In the trial, prosecution alleges that the accused committed the offence on diverse dates between March 21 and June 30, 2016 within the city.

Being a public servant, Jennifer was found in possession of 19 motor vehicles valued at 197,601,207/-, inconsistent with her lawful income.

The vehicles are two Toyota Rav4, Toyota Dyna Truck, Toyota Vitz, Toyota Ipsum, Toyota Mark II, Toyota Mark X, Toyota Regius, two Toyota Estima, Toyota Alex, Toyota Noah, Toyota Crown, Toyota Hiace, Toyota Passo, two Suzuki Carries and two Toyota Wish.

Within the same period, being an employee with TRA, the prosecution claimed, Jennifer maintained a standard of living valued at 333,255,556.24 above her income.

Other properties she is alleged to have accumulated are three plots and two Day Care Schools.

During the entire period of her service with TRA from July 2011 to March 2016, the accused earned from her employer a total 56,747,365/- only being salary payment and other allowances.

The prosecution alleges, however, that the TRA official made bank transactions in two accounts at CRDB Bank for 310,993,647.33 between July 2011 and March 2016.

Other transactions of 1,632,915,485/- allegedly made by the accused through her Tigo mobile phone between March 21, 2012 and March 30, 2016 and that in 2014 and 2016 she registered two Day Care Schools worth 65,063,751/11 in the name of Active TOT's Zone.

It is alleged by the prosecution that in 2015, the accused made returns of income in respect of the schools situated at Kinyerezi and Mikocheni areas in Dar es Salaam indicating that she had net profit of 6,212,800/-.

On diverse dates during her service with TRA, the accused purchased landed properties. They include the piece of land at Kimbiji area in Kigamboni District valued at 8.4m/-, a farm at Mabwepande measuring one acre valued at 700,000/- and another plot at Bunju, Kinondoni District in the city worth 1.7m/-.

"All financial transactions through the bank accounts and TigoPesa account for purchase of school equipment, insurance covers for the 19 motor vehicles, purchase of landed properties and the deposits or withdrawals that have been made are valued at 333,255,556/24," the prosecution furthers alleged.

The prosecution told the court that the amount of money and other properties possessed by the accused are not commensurate with her lawful income and thus, she could not account for the wealth she possesses.