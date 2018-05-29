Tanzania: Hockey Body Picks Ten Office Bearers

TANZANIA Hockey Association (THA) has released a 10-man team to lead the association in the general election held recently in Tanga.

The association's Secretary Kaushik Doshi said the election took place last week at Panori Hotel in Tanga under the supervision of the National Sports Council (NSC) Secretary, Mohamed Kiganja who assisted by Tanga regional assistant sports officer, Benjamin Kusaga.

According to Doshi, Abraham Sykes was elected the Chairman and will be assisted by Mnonda Magani as the Vice-Chairman. Kaushik Doshi continues to serve as the association's Secretary and will be assisted by Jasdeep Babhra as his Assistant.

The election also elected Kaushal Sachania as Treasurer while Varinder Bhamra, Gurtaj Bhogal, Murtaza Dossaji, Mark Fernandes and Ismail Shah are committee members. Doshi said the elected committee members come from Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Arusha and Kilimanjaro regions.

Speaking after the election, the NSC Secretary, Kiganja stressed much on the technical points concerning hockey and clubs, he also stressed upon the formation of new hockey clubs and be registered so that more members can take part in the election.

The outgoing board members were thanked with the appreciation tokens for their tremendous support and services rendered to the association for the development of hockey in the country.

At the same time, THA thanked NSC and all stakeholders in the sports including various sponsors and THA partners such as Twende Foundation and Valentina Quarantaa for their great support rendered during the past term.

70 per cent of the incoming board members of THA are new while 30 per cent of them retained their positions.