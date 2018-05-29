Tanzania: Kenya Hosts EALA Budget Session

EAST African Legislative Assembly (EALA) has resumed its sitting in Nairobi, Kenya, where it will have the 2018/19 fiscal year's budget speech presented and discussed.

For years, all EALA budget sessions had been taking place in Arusha but the regional parliament in this year moved the house meetings into the neighbouring Kenya.

EALA members have moved from Arusha where the parliament usually seats, to Nairobi for the fifth meeting of the first session of the fourth assembly that runs through June 15, 2018 in the Kenyan capital.

EALA Senior Public Relations Officer Bobi Odiko said the Chairman of East African Community (EAC) Council of Ministers will present the budget. The assembly will then debate and subsequently approve the budget speech, which is a key activity of the EAC calendar.

In June 2017, EALA approved the bloc's 110,130,183 US dollars (over 250bn/-) budget for the fiscal year 2017/2018.

Themed "Accelerating Implementation of the EAC Integration Agenda," the budget had increased slightly from 101,374,589 US dollars that the house had approved in the previous year.

The budget speech focused on consolidation of Single Customs Territory (SCT) to cover all imports and intra-EAC traded goods, infrastructure development in the region and further liberalisation of free movement of skilled labour across partner states.

Mr Odiko said Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is scheduled to address the assembly at a later date. Other key highlights of the assembly under Speaker Ngoga Martin include debate and enactment of three pieces of legislations and possible adoption of several reports.

The Bills lined up for debate include EAC Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2018, the EAC Appropriation Bill, 2018 and the Administration of the EALA (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

Other activities include debate on the report of the Committee on Accounts on EAC audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2016 and the report of the Committee on General Purpose on the EAC Budget for the FY 2018/2019.

The Administration of the EALA (Amendment) Bill, 2018 moved by Susan Nakawuki aims at amending the EALA Administration Act, 2012 to provide the assembly with the whole responsibility for its administrative and financial affairs, streamline the functions of the commission to support its financial and administrative autonomy and provide for other related matters.

According to the mover of the Bill, at the 33rd Meeting of the EAC Council of Ministers, the council granted financial and administrative autonomy to the Assembly.

However, the Administration of the EALA Act in its current form does not support implementation of financial and administrative autonomy of the Assembly, prompting Ms Nakawuki to move the amendment to cure the lacuna.

Over the three-week period, the assembly will interact with various stakeholders and citizens in a calculated move to collect views to effectively undertake its mandate and enhance its representation mandate.

It will meet Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), the International Committee on the Red Cross (ICRC) and Civil Society Organisations within the agriculture sector as the third EAC Agriculture Budget Summit, 2018 gets underway in Nairobi on May 31, 2018.

The plenary sitting is being preceded by EALA Commission which completed its two-day meeting last Saturday.

The Committee on Accounts and the Committee on General Purpose have also been holding meetings in Nairobi to look at pertinent areas which shall then feed in to the forthcoming Parliamentary sessions.