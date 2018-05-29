28 May 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Sponsor Brightens Champions League Final in Tanzania

UEFA Champions League sponsor, Heineken has expressed gratitude to football fans in Dar es Salaam for their good response in all matches including the epic final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The firm's officials said in Dar es Salaam, as a sponsor of the one of the biggest football tournaments, Heineken was delighted to see Tanzanians loved the tournament in a fascinating style.

"It was a night of drama that reached epic proportions as excitement erupted and passion for football was prominently on display as die-hard fans, local soccer stakeholders, celebrities and legends of the game descended upon Msasani Peninsula in Dar es Salaam for the final," said the firm's East Africa Marketing Manager Njeri Mburu.

At Msasani peninsula in Dar es Salaam the official said over 2600 fans enjoyed the ultimate Heineken live screening experience of the UEFA Champions League final, where Liverpool Football Club and Real Madrid clashed for the title. Real Madrid were crowned champions after a brilliant display by winning 3 to 1 against Liverpool.

Heineken hosted the biggest premium VVIP experiences in Dar es Salaam inviting football fans, sports personalities and presenters together, to watch the epic. The Marketing Manager commented: "UEFA Champions League is a premium football competition featuring quality players.

The best teams across Europe compete in the tournament." Adding, he said: "This year, our consumers did not just watch the league, but shared the Drama, and explored the opportunities that came with the game."

The exciting world-class Heineken experience consumer event was also held at the Red Star Arena, George & Dragon and Club 777 Kawe in Dar es Salaam. It also simultaneously held 8 mini-final viewing events at select outlets across the country.

