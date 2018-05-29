29 May 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Swapo Holds Ideological Sessions for Members

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya — Swapo held a two-day workshop that teaches party unity and ideology in Omuthiya and was attended by party members across all leadership levels in the region.

The workshop aimed at teaching and sensitising party members about its internal rules, procedure and code of conduct.

The Swapo Party School was launched in 2016 with the sole purpose of producing high profile party cadres who can uphold the party's ideology and instil leadership skills.

Speaking before the launch, the regional coordinator Armas Amukwiyu, without mincing his words informed hundreds of members that the party in the region has been infiltrated with the disease of division and hate. "We have this background and if not addressed it will weaken the party and destabilise unity. You will find party leaders who are not talking to one another, how do you work smoothly if you do not have that sound relationship; we need strong medicine to remedy the situation. This must stop immediately," stressed Amukwiyu.

On a similar note, the school's national coordinator, Dr. Charles Mubita who presented lectures reminded members that no one is above the party's constitution no matter what position they held, saying everyone is equal.

Mubita was referring to some party leaders holding higher positions that allegedly think they hold superior powers over others to influence decisions.

Therefore, Mubita said the course was very important because it highlights key areas hence it is compulsory for all party members. "This is a leadership course, if you do not attend the course, you stand a chance of not participating in any party elections either from section, branch, regional or national level, because you do not qualify to be a leader," stated Mubita.

Candidates that go through the party school receive a certificate or diploma upon completion of their political studies.

"Our mission is to shift you from where you are looking at, to that of Swapo and act like a Swapo member. Therefore, we as leaders must guard against factionalism, stand together and destroy the enemy," said Mubita, who was accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Safety and Security Daniel Kashikola.

The Party's Rector, Marco Hausiku also attended the event.

Namibia

We Want Western Sahara Independent - Geingob

President Hage Geingob has called on the international community to compel Morocco to implement a United Nations… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.