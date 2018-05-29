Namibia: Swapo Holds Ideological Sessions for Members

Omuthiya — Swapo held a two-day workshop that teaches party unity and ideology in Omuthiya and was attended by party members across all leadership levels in the region.

The workshop aimed at teaching and sensitising party members about its internal rules, procedure and code of conduct.

The Swapo Party School was launched in 2016 with the sole purpose of producing high profile party cadres who can uphold the party's ideology and instil leadership skills.

Speaking before the launch, the regional coordinator Armas Amukwiyu, without mincing his words informed hundreds of members that the party in the region has been infiltrated with the disease of division and hate. "We have this background and if not addressed it will weaken the party and destabilise unity. You will find party leaders who are not talking to one another, how do you work smoothly if you do not have that sound relationship; we need strong medicine to remedy the situation. This must stop immediately," stressed Amukwiyu.

On a similar note, the school's national coordinator, Dr. Charles Mubita who presented lectures reminded members that no one is above the party's constitution no matter what position they held, saying everyone is equal.

Mubita was referring to some party leaders holding higher positions that allegedly think they hold superior powers over others to influence decisions.

Therefore, Mubita said the course was very important because it highlights key areas hence it is compulsory for all party members. "This is a leadership course, if you do not attend the course, you stand a chance of not participating in any party elections either from section, branch, regional or national level, because you do not qualify to be a leader," stated Mubita.

Candidates that go through the party school receive a certificate or diploma upon completion of their political studies.

"Our mission is to shift you from where you are looking at, to that of Swapo and act like a Swapo member. Therefore, we as leaders must guard against factionalism, stand together and destroy the enemy," said Mubita, who was accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Safety and Security Daniel Kashikola.

The Party's Rector, Marco Hausiku also attended the event.