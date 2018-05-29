South Africa: Rasta to Referee Brumbies V Sunwolves

South African referee Rasta Rasivhenge will be in charge of Sunday's Super Rugby clash between the Brumbies and Sunwolves.

MATCH OFFICIALS: SUPER RUGBY ROUND 16

As criticisms of the competition's refereeing standards continue to blight each weekend's action, Rasivhenge was particularly impressive in last Saturday's clash between the Reds and Highlanders in Brisbane.

As a result, the 32-year-old has been awarded another match this weekend.

With the South African Conference not in action this weekend due to the Springboks' commitments in their clash against Wales in the USA, the other four matches this weekend will be handled by New Zealand and Australia match officials.

Sunday's match kicks off at 08:05 (SA time).

Source: Sport24