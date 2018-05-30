29 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Super Eagles Set to Meet Buhari

PHOTOESSAY: Buhari Hosts Super Eagles Ahead of 2018 Fifa World Cup

Nigeria's national football team, the Super Eagles met President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup quest in Russia.

The Russia 2018 World Cup-bound Super Eagles contingent will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa on Wednesday morning.

The session was earlier slated for Tuesday evening.

It would be an opportunity for the country's leader to meet with and wish the three -time African champions well on their way to a sixth appearance at football's biggest showpiece.

NFF chieftains told thenff.com that Wednesday's session will take place at the Federal Executive Council chambers at 10am, just before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.

Youth and Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, will present the country's ambassadors to President Buhari, hours before they are due to fly to London aboard a chartered aircraft for another pre-World Cup friendly, this time against England's Three Lions at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening.

In five previous outings at the FIFA World Cup, the Eagles have reached the Round of 16 on three occasions (1994, 1998 and 2014), but exited at the group stage at the 2002 and 2010 finals.

From London, the delegation will fly into Bad Tatzmannsdorf, a city in Austria where they will spend eight days at the world-renowned Avita Resort before flying to Russia.

In-between the final camping in Austria, the team will play a final pre-World Cup friendly against the Czech Republic at the Rudolf Tonn Stadium (just outside Vienna) next Wednesday.

