Nigeria: Ágain, Buhari Acknowledges Nigerian Women's Role in Nation Building

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commended the role of women in Nigeria's democratic growth.

The president made the commendation in his Democracy Day speech aired in commemoration of his third year in office.

There have been calls for the inclusion of more women in politics and public administration in Nigeria.

The government has also been accused of not giving women opportunities to contribute to nation building with critics saying only few women got top positions in the current administration.

Last Friday, some female members of the state Houses of Assembly requested to have the post of Nigeria's vice president reserved for women

The women, who visited the president under the auspices of the Conference of Nigeria Female Parliamentarians, also urged Mr Buhari to consider picking a female running mate for the 2019 presidential election.

Apart from the vice president slot , the female legislators also asked Buhari to make it compulsory for one out of three senators produced by each state of the federation to be a woman. In addition, they also demanded that three out of nine members of the House of Representatives from each state should be women.

But in his response, Mr Buhari jocularly told the women that their demand for a female vice president was a threat to the current holder of the office, Yemi Osinbajo.

"It is a pity that the vice president is not here; but I am sure the Secretary to the Government of the Federation will brief him that his position is ( being ) threatened," the president replied.

Similarly, while speaking with some Nigerian governors' wives on Sunday, the president reiterated the federal government's support to all groups involved in the fight against drug abuse, challenges facing women and children in IDP camps as well as women and youth empowerment.

Mr Buhari, who was meeting the governors wives for the first time, said Nigerians remained grateful to them for their love and concern for the less privilege in the society.

He also expressed delight at the various programmes by the wives of the 36 state governors aimed at touching the lives of Nigerians, especially women and children.

In his speech Tuesday morning, Mr Buhari again acknowledged the contributions of women to nation building.

"It is pertinent to also make mention of the immeasurable contributions of the Nigerian woman to national development and advancement of democracy, over the last three years," he said.

"The government and people appreciate you all as mothers of our great country."